NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas father continues to search for closure nearly two years after his son’s murder.
Jesse Swan, 26, died December 2016. According to North Las Vegas police, someone shot and killed him, then burned down his home near Commerce Street and Carey Avenue.
“It was just so violent,” Swan’s father Bobby Henderson said. “I honestly don’t know [who would do it].”
Henderson and his family used to enjoy Christmas. It now marks the anniversary of Swan’s death.
“We have a lot of questions and no answers,” Henderson said. Henderson told FOX5 his last update from police was almost a year ago.
“They told me they’re waiting to get DNA tested but that was it,” Henderson said. “I haven’t heard anything else.”
When the crime initially took place, police said the homicide was not random and that the suspect knew Swan.
Henderson said his son was easy to get along with. Swan was a father of four and former college football player.
North Las Vegas Police were unable to provide updates on the case before this report.
