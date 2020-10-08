LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The father of a toddler who was found dead in a hot car Monday night in Las Vegas has posted bond, according to court records.
Court records indicate that Sidney Deal, 27, is out of custody after posting $20,000 bond.
Deal was arrested Tuesday in connection with the toddler's death.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the toddler as Sayah Deal, 1 year and 9 months old. Her cause and manner of death were still pending, the office said.
According to a police report, Deal initially refused to let witnesses or patrol officers break a vehicle window, saying he just bought the car and didn’t have repair money.
LVMPD report: Father of baby found dead inside car rejected offers to break window to avoid repair bill
UPDATE (October 6) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested the father of a toddler found i…
Deal is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
