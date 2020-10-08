Sidney Deal

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The father of a toddler who was found dead in a hot car Monday night in Las Vegas has posted bond, according to court records.

Court records indicate that Sidney Deal, 27, is out of custody after posting $20,000 bond.

Deal was arrested Tuesday in connection with the toddler's death.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the toddler as Sayah Deal, 1 year and 9 months old. Her cause and manner of death were still pending, the office said.

According to a police report, Deal initially refused to let witnesses or patrol officers break a vehicle window, saying he just bought the car and didn’t have repair money.

Deal is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

