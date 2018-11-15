LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A father and daughter suffered gunshot wounds in two separate random shootings within six months in east Las Vegas.
"We heard four loud pops, and then one of the initial shots was right here," Samantha Tygret said, as she pointed to a chunk of stucco missing near her front door. "This is where one [bullet] went in. This is right next to my bathroom where my kid was showering."
Last Wednesday, near Bonanza and Nellis, bullets flew through her home.
"A bullet went through the back door and hit my husband in the back," she said. "He yelled, 'I got shot in the back, get the babies down,' and then he fell in the doorway."
Metro police said someone was shooting at a bicycle and the Tygret's home just happened to be behind the bicycle. Multiple bullets hit their home. One of the bullets went through the front door and out their glass door to the backyard.
"The bullet came through here and my son was standing here," Tygret said, referencing how a bullet went over her 2-year-old baby's head. Tygret said her son Adrian is too young to know exactly what happened, but is old enough to know it was something bad.
"He watched his dad get shot," she said.
The family has since replaced the back door, but there's still blood and glass. Tygret's husband suffered broken ribs in his back from the shooting.
"The hole in my husband's back is about the size of a quarter," she said.
This isn't the first time the Tygrets' became victims of a random shooting. Six months ago in May, the family was shopping at the Walmart on Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road when a gunfight broke out.
Tygret's 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, threw herself over her brother Adrian's car seat. Aaliyah was shot in the back, but survived. Aaliyah was honored by the City of Las Vegas for her bravery.
Aaliyah was home when her dad was shot in the back, her mother said.
"Aaliyah was in the shower and she came running out in a towel. She grabs her brother and sister and hid under the table. She knew exactly what to do," Tygret said. "It just broke my heart to see my kids scared in their own home."
Tygret says she doesn't want money, she doesn't want a GoFundMe, she just wants the madness to stop.
"I never thought this would happen to us again. People need to change. People just do not have regard for life," she said.
Tygret said despite her family being the unintended victims in two separate shootings, she feels lucky. She said someone in her family took a bullet twice in the back, and somehow, her son Adrian was spared.
"This could happen to anyone. I was literally sitting in my home with my kids unwinding for the day," she said.
Metro Police said two people were arrested in connection to the shooting at Walmart in May.
They said this latest shooting is still under investigation, but they're asking anyone who was in the area of Nellis and Bonanza on Nov. 7 around 8:45 p.m., to call police if they saw anything.
