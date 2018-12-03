NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested Ricky Beasley on Saturday -- the father of a missing 3-year-old girl -- according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Officers received a tip from a citizen that Beasley and his girlfriend Lakeia Walker, reported missing in August, were seen at a local casino near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.
When officers arrived, the two were detained.
Beasley was interviewed and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on a stolen vehicle charge, police said.
Beasley was later charged with first degree child abuse neglect and kidnapping in the disappearance of his 3-year-old daughter.
Walker was released and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
Zaela Walker was reported missing in August.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Mission Cantina Avenue on Aug. 25 on reports of a missing child. Friends and family told police Zaela was last seen with her parents in North Las Vegas.
In court documents filed at the end of September and released on Monday, police said Beasley went on a multi-state road trip with the girl's mother, Lakeia Walker.
Police said the two went on the trip to "rekindle their relationship," but that no one knew they were leaving. In the following weeks, friends and family of Walker pleaded on social media for their return.
"Sometimes we have more questions than answers. In this case it's dramatically in that favor," North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
Police said the two went to Tennessee, Arkansas, Mexico and Texas, but that Zaela was not with them. It's still unclear what happened to Zaela or when she was separated from her parents.
On Nov. 17, Texas Department of Public Safety officers conducted a traffic stop in Houston and arrested Beasley for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Zaela was still not with them, police said.
Both Walker and Beasley told officers they did not know where their daughter was and became uncooperative with law enforcement.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened while in custody in Texas, or why both were released from custody.
In the time between Nov. 17 and Saturday, the two traveled back to North Las Vegas, where they were taken into custody at the Lucky Club Casino.
Anyone with any information in regards to Zaela's whereabouts are urged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.
(1) comment
[censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.