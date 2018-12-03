NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - Police arrested Ricky Beasley, the father of a missing 3-year-old girl, for kidnapping Monday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. He was also charged with child abuse.
Zalea Walker, 3, was reported missing in Aug. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Mission Cantina Avenue on Aug. 25 on reports of a missing child, North Las Vegas police said. Zalea Walker was reportedly last seen with her parents, Lakeia Walker, 27, and Beasley, 27, in North Las Vegas.
On Nov. 17, Texas Department of Public Safety officers conducted a traffic stop in Houston and arrested Beasley for possession of a stolen vehicle. Walker was also arrested, but she was later released, police said.
Zalea was not with them, police said. Both Walker and Beasley said they did not know where their daughter was and were uncooperative with law enforcement.
