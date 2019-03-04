LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police arrested a father and son in connection with a shooting at a Spring Valley house that killed a 31-year-old man on New Year's Eve.
Police responded to the unreleased address near Spring Valley Hospital in the days after the victim, Onyedikachi Ujoumunna, was dropped off at the emergency room.
Police previous said Ojoumunna was taken to University Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wound before midnight on New Year's Eve.
The man who drove the victim to the hospital wasn't identified, but told police he found the victim near Hacienda Avenue and Decatur Avenue.
On Jan. 2, police found the house that was believed to be the crime scene, and found blood as well as evidence of clean-up with bleach.
A couple of weeks later, police interviewed the man who dropped him off at the hospital. He told police he was at the home when the shooting happened, but was upstairs and barricaded himself when he heard the gunshot. He said he went downstairs to find Ujoumunna.
The witness told police the suspects took a television, but not $10,000 of pills in cabinets.
Later that same day, an attorney provided police with a thumb drive with the surveillance footage from the shooting, but wouldn't say where he got it.
Through anonymous tips and people close to the suspects, they were identified to police as Tayvion Chambers and his father, Albert. The third suspect has not yet been identified.
Another witness told police they spoke with Albert who admitted what had happened and on Feb. 22, police arrested both suspects.
Both suspects are expected in court later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.