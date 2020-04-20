LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the east valley that has left one person dead.
The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. at Sahara Avenue south of Lamb Boulevard.
Lt. Jeff Stuart confirmed that there were 10 vehicles involved, and that the driver who caused the crash has died.
He added that at least one other person was taken to the hospital and "appears OK."
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
