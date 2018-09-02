LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal accident outside Caesars Palace early Sunday morning.
According to police, at around 2:51 a.m., a 2006 Honda Civic was heading north on Frank Sinatra Drive when the driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, also heading north on Sinatra Drive, approached the Honda from behind.
The driver of the Pontiac, an unidentified 28-year-old woman, was speeding and passing other vehicles when she struck the right rear side of the Honda, police said. The Pontiac rotated clockwise as it left the road on the northeast corner of Jay Sarno Way.
The left front side of the Pontiac struck the concrete cylinder base of a light pole, according to police. She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where she was later pronounced dead.
The passenger in the Pontiac, Justin Strackman-Ogles, 29, sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Honda, identified as Marcos Araujo-Lizama, 26, was uninjured and showed no signs of impairment.
Police said the driver of the Pontiac was not wearing her seatbelt and was believed to be impaired.
The area was closed off for several hours while police investigated.
This accident marked the 90th traffic-related fatality under Metro's jurisdiction for 2018. The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.
