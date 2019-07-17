LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fatal crash on US-95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107 is causing major delays, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about one mile north of Lee Canyon Road.
Traffic is down to one northbound travel lane.
Avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.