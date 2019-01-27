NHP GENERIC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash inside the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 159 at mile marker 11, near Calico Basin Road, at around 8:45 a.m., according to NHP.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the road was closed in both directions from Calico Basin to the Visitor's Center, and drivers should expect major delays. 

NHP also advised motorists to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available. 

Check back for updates.

