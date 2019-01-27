LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash inside the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday morning.
The crash happened on State Route 159 at mile marker 11, near Calico Basin Road, at around 8:45 a.m., according to NHP.
The Nevada Department of Transportation said the road was closed in both directions from Calico Basin to the Visitor's Center, and drivers should expect major delays.
*UPDATE* Road Closed - SR-159/Charleston Blvd in both directions near Calico Basin Road in Las Vegas Road is open SR-159 at SR-160. Please use caution in the area. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) January 27, 2019
NHP also advised motorists to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
