LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a fence and pole in the west Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said officers responded to the area of Durango Drive and Eldora Avenue at about 5:35 a.m. Aug. 20. to a single-vehicle crash.
Larsen said the vehicle collided into a fence and pole in the area. The driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Investigators at the scene said they believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode. They do not believe impairment was a factor.
Durango is closed in both directions from Sahara to Edna Avenues as police investigate. LVMPD advised drivers to avoid the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
