LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal crash in the northwest valley Friday night that left a motorcyclist dead.
According to police, officers were called to the 3000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Cheyenne Avenue, at around 10:23 p.m. The driver of a black 1997 Chevrolet Camero, identified by police as 21-year-old Ryan Mckeel, was heading north on Rainbow Boulevard in the center turn lane.
The driver of a red 2006 Kawasaki, ES 500 motorcycle, an unidentified 36-year-old man, was heading south on Rainbow Boulevard in the far-left travel lane, police said. Mckeel attempted to make a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, which caused the drivers to crash.
The front of the motorcycle struck the right front of the Camero, according to police. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from his bike during the crash. He was transported to University Medical Center Trauma but succumbed to his injuries.
Las Vegas police said they did not believe impairment was a factor for either Mckeel or the motorcyclist.
Rainbow Boulevard was shut down in both directions while officers investigated.
This collision marked the 99th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2018. The crash remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
