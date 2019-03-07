BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City police said a fatal crash left one person dead on Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were called to Boulder City Parkway at around 7:30 a.m., between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Yucca Street. The accident involved two vehicles.
One person was pronounced deceased, Boulder City police said. High speed was considered a factor in the crash.
Boulder City Parkway was closed between Veterans Memorial and Yucca Street. Police said traffic was being diverted northbound on Yucca and westbound onto Veterans Memorial. Drivers could return to U.S. Highway 93 by taking Veterans Memorial.
It was unknown when roads would reopen.
Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were assisting.
#trafficalert NHP is assisting the Boulder City PD with a fatal crash on US93 and Veterans Memorial. Traffic is being routed around the crash scene. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 7, 2019
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.