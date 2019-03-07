Boulder city fatal

A fatal crash on Boulder City Parkway left one person dead on March 7, 2019.

BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City police said a fatal crash left one person dead on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Boulder City Parkway at around 7:30 a.m., between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Yucca Street. The accident involved two vehicles. 

One person was pronounced deceased, Boulder City police said. High speed was considered a factor in the crash.

Boulder City Parkway was closed between Veterans Memorial and Yucca Street. Police said traffic was being diverted northbound on Yucca and westbound onto Veterans Memorial. Drivers could return to U.S. Highway 93 by taking Veterans Memorial.

It was unknown when roads would reopen.

Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were assisting.

