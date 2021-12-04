NHP vehicle

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers received a call around 12:18 p.m. about a crash at State Route 160 or Blue Diamond Road and State Route 159 or Red Rock Canyon Road in the southwest valley. 

As of 2 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission was reporting Blue Diamond closed in all directions at Red Rock Canyon Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan other routes. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

