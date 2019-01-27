LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash inside the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday morning.
Troopers and medical personnel were called to State Route 159, near mile marker 11, at around 8:23 a.m., NHP spokesperson trooper Travis Smaka said. According to a map from the Nevada Department of Transportation, mile marker 11 is located near the Red Rock Scenic Loop.
The crash involved two SUVs and a cyclist.
According to Smaka, a Subaru Outback was headed west on State Route 159 and a Lexus SUV was headed east. Witnesses told NHP the driver of the Lexus turned into the westbound lanes of State Route 159, crossing into the Subaru's path.
It was unknown why the driver of the Lexus changed directions, but Smaka said it appeared the driver was attempting to make a u-turn. The Subaru struck the passenger side of the Lexus, causing the vehicle to roll.
A cyclist who was near the scene managed to jump from his or her bike in time before the Lexus landed on top of the bike, Smaka said. The cyclist had minor injuries.
Both occupants of the Lexus were pronounced dead and a passenger inside the Subaru was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to Smaka. The driver of the Subaru sustained non-life threatening injuries.
There were no other occupants inside the vehicles at the time of the crash.
NDOT said State Route 159 was closed in both directions from Calico Basin to the Visitor's Center, and drivers should expect major delays.
*UPDATE* Road Closed - SR-159/Charleston Blvd in both directions near Calico Basin Road in Las Vegas Road is open SR-159 at SR-160. Please use caution in the area. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) January 27, 2019
Smaka also advised motorists to avoid the area.
Roads were expected to reopen at around 1 p.m.
Check back for updates.
