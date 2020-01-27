LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a Las Vegas Strip mall on Jan. 21 has posted bail, according to court records.
Bail was set at $100,000 for Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, 18, during his initial court appearance on Thursday.
He will be released on high-level electronic monitoring, court records show.
The shooting stemmed from gang activity, according to Las Vegas police. Valenzuela-Olivas pulled a handgun and fired several shots after getting into an argument near a mall exit.
Valenzuela-Olivas' next court appearance will be Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
