LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dog lovers will soon be able to shop with their four-legged friends at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, starting Friday, the Fashion Show Mall will become a dog-friendly property.
The new dog-friendly status comes in celebration of National Make a Dog's Day, which is also Friday, Oct. 22.
In celebration of the move, the mall is hosting an adoption event in partnership with local organization, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs and learn more about Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.
