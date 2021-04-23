LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting free "drive-in" movies on Mother's Day weekend as part of its "Carpool Cinema" event.
According to the Fashion Show Mall, the events will be held on May 7 and 8, with a movie showing at 7:30 p.m. ("Mamma Mia") and 10 p.m. ("Bad Moms").
The event will be held on top of the south parking garage, the website notes.
While attendance is free, reservations are required: www.eventbrite.com/e/carpool-cinema-tickets-151725297449
