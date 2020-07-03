LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A surge in illegal fireworks across the valley prompted a local rescue to plead with the public to stop their use. Barn Buddies Rescue cares for dozens of varying farm animals. Many have been through trauma before taking sanctuary there.
“We are out here watching all night long and being careful with our animals, trying to calm them but every time a firework explodes it causes all these animals hardships,” said owner Sharon Lisenbardt.
Lisenbardt said that while the sounds of fireworks isn’t ideal for her animals, she can deal with the noise. But illegal fireworks have her fired up.
"We've got thousands of pounds of straw here on property,” she said. “If this straw starts on fire from an illegal firework, it could be devastating.”
Lisenbardt said she had a few close calls last year.
"We had two animals last year that had to have vet care and we had one small fire start that we were able to stop," she said.
Lisenbardt said her farm can’t take another setback.
The pandemic has already taken a major toll on the farm's income. Canceled school trips, events and a lack of visitors have placed a strain on caring for the animals.
"Our feed bill around here is about seven thousand a month,” said Lisenbardt. “That's not our vet bill or water bill, our power bill or any other things."
To help, keep fireworks on the ground and report illegal use of fireworks at www.ISpyFireworks.com.
"We hope that everybody will not only be careful on the 4th of July so we don't have additional costs, but [also] help support us. Bring feed, send a donation, give us a call and let us know how you can help," she said.
