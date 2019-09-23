NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas announced the sale of land owned by the tech company Faraday Future on Monday.
H&R REIT is the new owner of the 900-acre property in Apex Industrial Park, according to a press statement. The company is a Canadian-based "fully internalized real estate investment trust."
"The sale of this land represents the end of a major chapter out at Apex and the beginning of the next phase of realizing the Mayor and Council's vision for achieving the full potential of this unique economic diversification asset," City Manager Ryann Juden said in a prepared press release.
"The Faraday project was the spark that enabled us to bring infrastructure to Apex, and now the door is open for more businesses and advanced manufacturers to locate in North Las Vegas to create new jobs and industry for our valley’s talented workforce.”
Faraday Future announced the intention to sell in March.
The company said it bought the land in 2015 for development of a car manufacturing plant, though the company decided to move production to a facility in Hanford, California.
(1) comment
The whole Faraday Future joke is a testament to North Las Vegas' governmental ineptitude.
