LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The excitement of opening night, Thursday was spoiled for some fans who couldn't stop scratching their arms and legs.
"A friend of mine texted me and she said, 'What's going on down there? Everyone's getting eaten alive by the seats.' I said, 'We're getting eaten alive by the seats too!'" Aviators fan Rhonda Visconti said.
Visconti said her arms started to feel itchy and prickly right after she sat down in her seat.
"I went up to use the restroom to wipe off my arms, and as I was walking down the stairs I noticed everyone in our section rubbing their arms and people wiping their arms," Visconti said.
Fans had two different theories about what was causing the irritation: a disinfectant spray or fiberglass from the seats are deteriorating.
However, upon FOX5s request for comment the Aviators said there are no chemicals used to clean seats, only water and steam. The Aviators said the organization is actively working with the seat manufacturer to determine the issue.
"We have been working all day to sand and seal the frames of the seats at Las Vegas Ballpark. As always, it is our goal to deliver a top-notch experience to our fans,” the Aviators said in a statement to FOX5.
The seats in the stadium are special air flow mesh seats to protect from the scorching heat.
"If it's fiberglass, is it in the air? Are people breathing it?" Visconti said.
However, Rhonda said her fandom trumps the discomfort and plans on still going to Saturday night's game, with some blankets covering her seat.
"It doesn't [discourage me] because I love baseball so much, but I will definitely bring enough stuff to cover the backs of the chairs," the Aviators fan said.
This is a developing story
