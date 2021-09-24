LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans from across the world are pouring into Las Vegas as the city gears up to host multiple major sporting events this weekend.
The Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, NASCAR, and UFC are all holding games and events in town this weekend.
"We have heard a lot about it, like seen a lot about it on the different medias, and it’s very different from the normal sports we have in Europe," said Erik Rasmussen, who is visiting from Denmark, just to watch UFC fights.
Long-time martial arts fan and fighter Ken Porter said he isn’t surprised that people would travel world-wide to see UFC 266 in Las Vegas. Porter also traveled in specifically for the event from Missouri.
"It's Vegas. The name by itself explains it. It's in Vegas, you can tell this sport is growing," said Porter.
Another UFC fan, Lucas Gamaza, traveled in from California for the event. He said it's exciting to see people watching sports in person again, after over a year.
"With the COVID restrictions and stuff like that, it gives people a reason to come out," Gamaza said.
