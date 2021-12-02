LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family is mourning their business after it burned down early Monday morning in a strip mall fire.
Four businesses at Paradise and Flamingo roads were damaged by the flames, but Daived Samaan's business, Super Liquor 2, received the most damage.
"Mine's the only roof that caved in. I'm like the only total damage," he said. But to Samaan, the business is more like a home.
His father started it in 1995, working seven days a week by himself, to support his family. "It was what was keeping a roof over my mother’s head," Samaan said.
The business eventually grew, and he started hiring more employees, who quickly turned into family. After college, Samaan joined his dad, and the two spent 13 years together running the business.
"We just had each other. Anything I didn’t know he did, and anything he didn’t know, I did," he said.
In 2019, Samaan's father was diagnosed with cancer. He died last year. More than a year and a half later, as the family was coming to terms with their loss, the fire took their business out completely.
"It feels like my dad died all over again," Samaan said.
Luckily no one was injured, but those employees that the Samaan family hired more than 20 years ago are now without jobs.
"It made me feel like, you guys have been here from the start, and I feel as though you guys need something to get you guys going through the holidays," said Lyanna Hillawi, Samaan's niece.
Hillawi started a GoFundMe, not only to help her family build the business back, but to help those lifelong employees make it through until they can rebuild a new business to call home.
"Buy their kids Christmas presents, their family dinner on the table every night. It’s just to help them out go through the holidays, especially Christmas and New Year's," she said.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
