NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Family members told police a son accused of killing his father in his North Las Vegas home was set to inherit the house and multiple life insurance policies, according to an arrest report.
Michael Jamerson Jr., 32, was arrested May 31 in connection with his father's murder on May 14.
Michael Jamerson, 48, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
NLVPD was called to the home about 6:50 p.m. May 14. Jamerson was found deceased in the laundry room with single gunshot to head.
Police believed the suspect knew the layout of the house. A hole in outside wall led to the only room downstairs that didn’t have a motion detector, police said. NLVPD believed the suspect waited until victim’s 12-year-old son turned off the alarm and went upstairs before making his way toward garage, where he waited for the victim to enter the laundry room, the report said.
Numerous family members told NLVPD to consider Jamerson Jr. as a suspect. According to the arrest report, family told police Jamerson Jr. was expecting to inherit the house along with multiple life insurance policies when Jamerson died. Jamerson Jr. had not lived with Jamerson growing up, the report said. Jamerson had a criminal history with Jamerson Jr. and was previously arrested for child abuse, according to the report.
The first interview with Jamerson Jr. was May 21. He said he was forced to move out due to not being able to pay rent to Jamerson. Jamerson Jr. told police he hadn’t spoken to his dad at all in 2019. Jamerson Jr. said he was homeless as a result and was forced to live out of his car, the report said.
The second interview with Jamerson Jr. was May 23. He told police he was home alone on day of murder, but no one could vouch for his whereabouts, the report said. Jamerson Jr. said in August 2018, he dropped a gun in Jamerson’s house and it accidentally discharged. Jamerson Jr. said this was part of the reason he was kicked out of Jamerson's house.
A forensic analysis showed Jamerson Jr. used his phone May 19, the day he was asked by police to come in for an interview. Jamerson Jr. searched, “how do you find out if youre (sic) a suspect in a murder,” and visited sites titled, “how police interrogate murder suspects,” and “former detective reveals how to tell when suspects are lying,” the report said.
NLVPD found a gun purchased in a pawn shop by Jamerson Jr. on April 18 was loaded with bullets that matched with casings found next to victim's body, according to the arrest report.
Jamerson Jr. has hearing June 5 at 8:30 a.m.
