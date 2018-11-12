LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip shut down as thousands hit the streets for the Rock n roll marathon. The 26.2 mile race started Sunday afternoon.
There was also a half marathon, along with a 5K and 10k.
A San Diego Family came to Las Vegas for a very special cause.
Lynn Altbaum of San Diego raced to support kids battling cancer. Lynn and Tim Altbaum's daughter Hazel was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 10 months old.
Their baby girl died after her second birthday. As a way to remember Hazel and raise awareness of leukemia, Lynn plans to run more than 200 miles...
“It's quite an emotional connection for her and she's trying to run every mile that our daughter was in the hospital," Tim Altbaum said.
Lynn had her family by her side every step of the way. "Whatever your cause may be as long as you have other folks who can celebrate with you it makes life easier," Tim said.
