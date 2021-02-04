LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - - A Las Vegas dad is still in disbelief after bullets narrowly missed his family while driving through a neighborhood near UNLV. Their van was also hit by another vehicle during the gunfire.
One of the bullets became wedged in the door frame of Trap Gambino's van just above his little girl's head. His daughter, 1-year-old Katana, is seen in his cell phone video in her pink car seat unaware of the close call, but Gambino was overwhelmed.
“I absolutely feel like there was an angel watching over us,” Gambino told FOX5.
Gambino's other daughter, 5-year-old Carmella, was in the far backseat and his pregnant wife was driving. The family was on the way to the gym Monday evening and was near Cambridge Street and Dumont Boulevard when according to Gambino the gunfire erupted and another vehicle crashed into theirs.
“They ended up hitting our tail end and I told my wife ‘just speed off, just go,’” Gambino recalled.
Gambino’s wife pulled into a gas station and he called police. Gambino stated when filing the police report, he learned three other cars were also hit by the car suspected to be involved in his hit and run. That car was found abandoned down the road.
Now days later, Gambino is still overwhelmed by how close he came to his world changing forever.
“My daughter could have been, you know, I could have looked back and she could have not been there anymore and I would never ever be prepared for something like that,” Gambino shared.
FOX5 reached out to Metro to find out if there are any suspects or arrests in this shooting and hit-and-run. So far, we have yet to hear back.
The family now plans to move out of the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.