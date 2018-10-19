HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Roger Tindell made his first appearance in court on Friday. He is accused of killing two people, Rob McComb and Mellisa Mason, in Henderson last week.

After several days on the run, Tindell was caught in California after a shootout with police.

Henderson double murder suspect arrested in San Bernardino County after shootout with police SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (FOX5) -- A suspect tied to a double murder in Henderson was arrested …

Coroner identifies woman killed in Henderson double homicide The Clark County Coroner's office identified one victim in a Henderson double homicide case.

Second victim identified in Henderson double homicide The Clark County Coroner's office identified a second victim in a Henderson double homicide case.

McComb’s nephew, Gabriel McComb, now lives in New Mexico, but he's back in town to make funeral arrangements for his uncle.

He said he can’t even fully grieve or process what happened because he’s still trying to figure out why someone would kill his uncle.

Although only three years apart, McComb was Gabriel’s uncle.

“That doesn't really explain who he was to me, we grew up more like brothers, best friends,” Gabriel said.

The pair grew up together in North Las Vegas. Gabriel moved away. Rob stayed. He loved cars, the Denver Broncos and just started a new job at UPS.

“He was the kind of guy - it was hard to be in a bad mood around him,” he said.

A few years ago, Gabriel said his uncle moved in with Mellisa Mason. They lived a quiet life in Henderson.

“He wasn't a troubled person,” Gabriel said. “He wasn't around the wrong group of people all the time or anything like that.”

That’s why Gabriel called it a blur when he first got the call Rob and Mellisa were missing.

“It’s just unbelievable. I don't want to believe it,” he said. “I want to think I'm going to wake up, you know one day… I was coming home from work just hearing he was missing. Then everything started unfolding.”

Police found the couple with head injuries, dead in their home.

“It’s like I traveled into an alternate dimension where one of my best friends is gone,” he said.

When he found out who the suspect is, Gabriel said the name, Roger Tindell, isn’t familiar to anyone in their family.

“Nobody can tell us exactly who he was, what he was doing there, how they really knew each other,” he said. “That's all part of the thing that makes it hard to gain closure. Why was this guy around? How did my uncle know this guy?”

All they know is they won’t stop searching for answers.

“I just can't imagine what could have possibly happened to cause this,” Gabriel said. “There's no way he brought this upon himself. There's no way he deserved this.”

Gabriel said this year has already been tough. They just buried Rob’s dad.

If you’d like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.