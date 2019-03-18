LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search & Rescue have asked the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Red Rock SAR said Shieyann Barrow, 14, was last seen in the north valley, near the area of Ann Road and Simmons Street, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Barrow, when she was last seen, was wearing a gray pants, a black hoodie, black and white checkered shoes and had a white backpack, according to Red Rock SAR.
The family has also asked the public call police if anyone finds Barrow.
According to her mother, Kristy Barrow, Shieyann is at risk of harming herself and others. Her daughter does not have her phone or any money.
