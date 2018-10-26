LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two years have passed since the murder of Moinee Wade and her family continues to seek justice. Her toddler son, Trent, only knows her from family photos.
"He just sits there and talks to her, and I'm like, "Trent where's your mom?" and he goes, "Right there! On the Picture!"
Andrea Jackson, Wade's sister, is talking about her 4-year-old nephew Trent.
"This is his favorite picture, this is the one he talks to," Jackson says pointing to her wall. "He just talks to it. He'll sit there and go, "mom!"
Trent talks to the picture because it's the only way he can talk to his mom.
Wade was murdered on Oct. 26, 2016 on Quartz Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive.
Trent's family says all they have told Trent is that his mom is in Heaven. This week, Trent's family took him to California to visit relatives.
They say all week long he's been upset and having outbursts. They didn't tell him it's the anniversary of his mom's death but they think he knows.
"He understands more than we portray to him," Jackson says.
Since Wade's death, her sisters are now raising Trent.
"His teacher is like,'that is your sister. She came into him,' Jackson says.
Something the family says would ease their pain is if the person responsible was arrested.
Shortly after the murder, Wade's ex-boyfriend , Jevon Hudson, was arrested for the murder, but the charges were dropped by the District Attorney.
FOX5 investigated Wade's murder and the dropped chargers last year.
"[Jevon Hudson] put himself with her 30 minutes before she turned up dead, that should be enough to me," Jackson says.
But Metro Police said it's not enough. They need more witnesses to come forward if they want to try to go after Jevon Hudson again.
For Wade's family, they won't truly have closure until justice is served.
"I just need the truth," Jackson says. "We will never give up. Everyday is a struggle but we are persistent and we are keeping this alive. We will never forget about her."
If you have information about Wade's murder, contact Las Vegas Metro Police or Crime Stoppers.
