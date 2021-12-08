LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family is wondering what happened to a cross placed for their loved one who was killed in a crash on U.S. 95.
On May 23, Zachary Reynolds was driving home to Fort Mohave after playing in a late night softball tournament at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson. Reynolds fell asleep at the wheel and died after his car rolled over on southbound U.S. 95 between Searchlight and Boulder City.
His father, Douglas, created a cross for his son. Aric Nichols, Zachary's brother, said it was beautiful work with a lot of work and love put into it.
“It actually had a piece of his jersey that he was wearing that night incorporated into the cross as well as we put the American flag and then- because his love for baseball and softball he made a cross basically of a couple of baseball bats and put some yellow softballs on the end as well," Nichols said.
Friends and family placed the cross where he died near mile marker 42 at the end of October. It's never been tampered with until now. Zachary's stepmother drove past the memorial Tuesday night and discovered it was gone.
“She noticed it and was just completely gone as if it got cleaned up. There was no trace of anything there, the hole is completely filled and it even seemed as if someone placed a really large rock in it’s spot as almost like a marker," Nichols said.
He said the cross sits in a five gallon bucket of cement and doubts one person would have been capable of taking it. His first thought was that it was a road crew.
"Just the way ... it was completely cleaned up ,it didn’t look like there was any drag marks from this giant bucket of concrete that it was sitting in. You know it was completely filled in, the rock put in there. You know that’s the first thing that came to my mind. It just looks like maybe they just had a road crew come by and just clean it up. You know maybe they didn’t like where it was placed or something like that so that’s the first thing that went to my mind but at this point I cant rule anything out," Nichols said.
The family said Nevada State Police told them they didn't remove it. A spokesperson for Nevada Department of Transportation said they're looking into it.
In July, NDOT asked for the public's input in creating a policy for roadside memorials. They posted this excerpt on their website:
Currently, NDOT leaves many of the memorials on the highway roadside, only removing them if they endanger traffic safety by presenting a physical obstruction, visual distraction, or potential of being blown into the highway. Memorials that are removed are temporarily stored at the nearest NDOT maintenance station for pick-up by the owner.
For now, Nichols and his family just want answers, and more importantly, they want it back. A family friend said they last saw it on Monday so this just happened.
"We don’t need an explanation or who did it, we just want it back to send it back on the side of the road and we’ll take care of the rest," Nichols said.
