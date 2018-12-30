LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman avoiding payment to a nail salon ran over and killed a manicurist in the west valley on Saturday.
Family identified the manicurist as Nhu “Annie” Nguyen. Family members said they were in town visiting her for the holidays.
Police responded about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 to the salon near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer said a customer was in the salon paying for a $35 manicure when her credit card was declined. She told Nguyen she would get another payment from her car.
When she got to her rental car, Spencer said she attempted to drive away from the salon. Nguyen and her partner went out after the suspect.
Witnesses also shared what they saw Saturday afternoon.
“It just happened in a matter of five to 10 seconds – that quick” Josh said. “You know, and she'll never come back.”
Josh, who did not want to share his last name, said he works next door at Capriottis.
But he knew Nhu and her husband Sonny well. The pair owned Crystal Nails and Spa on West Flamingo Road.
“They just seemed like very hardworking people, very friendly,” Josh said.
Nguyen’s family said she developed that work ethic at a young age. A Vietnamese refugee, she came to America and raised her three daughters as a single mother.
She traveled the country before landing in Las Vegas two years ago, family members said. She and Sonny loved their business. They were open 12 hours per day, seven days per week.
“We noticed that the husband and wife from the nail salon ran out,” Josh said. “The husband ran behind the car. He was trying to get her attention, hitting her car.”
Nguyen was in the front. Police said the customer ran her over then dragged her 50 feet. She later died at University Medical Center.
The customer drove off and abandoned her rental car at a nearby apartment complex.
“It was very sad to know she lost her life over something -- over money,” Josh said. “It's just hard to wrap my mind around it.”
Spencer said an unpaid bill is never worth risking your life.
“That’s what the police are for,” Josh added. “We live in a world where people don't value other people's lives. You have to value your own.”
On Sunday, as the family gathered inside the business, a memorial grew outside. And a rare "closed" sign was taped to the window.
“Just God bless them. Our prayers are with them," Josh said. “I think everybody from here went home last night and hugged their loved ones tighter.”
The nail salon will be closed "until further notice."
The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.
Metro police on Sunday did not have any more details to share about the suspect's description.
On Saturday, police only shared she is a white woman in her mid-20s. Police were going through surveillance video from a nearby business and following leads to identify her.
Lt. Spencer added on Sunday that the rental car she abandoned had been stolen three weeks ago. Police do not believe the person who originally rented the car is involved.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers.
