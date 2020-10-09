LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The family of a toddler found dead in a hot car Monday was subject to multiple abuse complaints filed to Clark County Department of Family Services.
Sayah Deal, 1 year and 9 months, was found dead near H Street and Owens on Oct. 5 after her father, Sidney Deal, reportedly accidentally locked her inside his car. Deal now faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
According to a report from CCDFS, Child Protective Services received five reports of abuse regarding the family of the toddler dating back to 2018. CPS received three allegations of neglect in July and September 2018, one allegation in Jan. 2019 and a final allegation of abuse in June 2020.
CPS said all allegations were found to be unsubstantiated, according to the report. The report does not detail the allegations.
Sidney Deal posted a $20,000 bond Thursday. His next court hearing was set for Dec. 3.
Sayah Deal's mother Mariah Coleman posted a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of funeral services.
(1) comment
Mother should have aborted ,this animal,real problem in life !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.