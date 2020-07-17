gavel

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The attorneys representing the family of Tashii Brown-Farmer announced on Friday that they have reached a $2.2 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a spokesperson for the law firm, the settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a lawsuit alleging misconduct by Las Vegas police.

Attorneys said the settlement is tentative as it subject to approval by the city.

Brown-Farmer died in 2017 after being tased and placed in a chokehold while in police custody.

The officer involved, Kenneth Lopera, was fired after the incident because Las Vegas police said he used an unapproved chokehold.

According to a previous story, Lopera was also charged with manslaughter for Brown-Farmer's death, but a grand jury decided not to indict the officer.

Las Vegas police announced earlier this month that the department changed its use of force policy to limit neck restraint tactics.

FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas police for a request for comment on the settlement.

