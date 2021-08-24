LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a young Las Vegas girl who was killed by a garbage truck driver in 2017 won a major settlement Tuesday in District Court.
A District Court jury awarded the Espana family a total of $38.8 million in damages four years following the wrongful death of 11-year-old Jazmin caused by auto negligence. She was walking with a friend near the intersection of Sandhill and Viking roads on Feb. 8, 2017 when Republic Services driver Julio Cortez-Solano struck and killed the girl.
She wasn't jaywalking. She didn't run into traffic. It was daylight. The girls had the right-of-way with the crossing signal on, police said at the time of the crash. She was hit by the side of the vehicle when the driver failed to see her. The impact ultimately killed her. Her friend paused before crossing on green. Jazmin didn't.
"This is a hard one," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer told FOX5 in 2017. "It's definitely a lose-lose because kids are kids. They're going to do what they do, and sometimes they talk to each other while they're walking and are not paying that close of attention to the vehicle that's in front of them."
The mother, speaking through a Spanish interpreter, thanked God for her strength and her lawyers for their pursuit of justice following Tuesday's civil case deliberations. The family sued the company for neglect, not the man.
Encarnacion Espana told reporters her daughter had the "biggest smile" and that she will not hold a grudge against the man who killed her.
"She forgave him for what he did," the interpreter said.
Sean Claggett, a lawyer representing the family, said he's satisfied with the verdict and hopes Tuesday's result sends a message to Republic Services. He characterized a lack of immediate investigation as corporate neglect and said the company was "essentially attempting to cover up what happened."
"Hopefully this verdict at least gets their attention," Claggett said. "And they know in the future, they've got to be better. Our city deserves better."
The damages break down as follows: $26 million for past grief, sorrow and lost of companionship; $12 million for future grief, sorrow and loss of companionship; $750,000 in damages for Jazmin's past suffering and $15,000 for funeral and other expenses, a family spokesperson told FOX5.
"I think we saw a lot of pain from their (Republic Services) workers that were involved in this," Claggett said. "So, we're hopeful that the process will be better moving forward, not just for the community, but actually for their employees. Their employees deserve better."
The lawsuit filed on Dec. 20, 2020, repeatedly mentioned failures by Republic Services to properly train its employees, including Julio Solano-Cortez (the driver) and Darryl Bryant (passenger), with respect to safety and equipment.
"Upon information and belief, Defendant Cortez-Solano was negligent and was not properly trained, supervised or retained and did not understand, implement or follow" numerous local and fellow laws and regulations, the complaint read.
Espana's message to Republic Services: "Have good drivers."
The family had originally sought damages amounting in excess of $65 million. The case was heard before Judge Jacqueline Bluth.
