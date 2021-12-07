LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For decades, she was known only as "Jane Arroyo Grande Doe." Last week, Henderson police finally identified the teen whose body found 40 years ago on the side of the road, stabbed, beaten and nude.
FOX5 spoke with the family who never stopped looking for Tammy Terrell of New Mexico.
Terrell was one of four sisters who grew up in a foster home. Carla Klontz was the youngest and was 13 years old when her sister went missing.
“The police said she was 17 and had ran away a couple times and she was almost going to be 18, so they are not going to look for her. So, they didn’t,” Klontz said.
She looked everywhere she went for her sister for the next four decades.
“Her birthday is on the Fourth of July. You are wondering and you a missing her. It’s not a true celebration with her missing, and we would always look in crowds, look at homeless people in their faces to see if she is one of them,” Klontz said.
For decades, Henderson police had a face, but no name, leading to her moniker for the street where her body was found.
Terrell was finally identified after DNA samples were taken from Klontz and another sister. A relative in California did a home genetics test leading detectives to the family.
“My great uncle was her granddad. They got in touch with him in Arkansas and he said that Tammy had some sisters,” Klontz said.
She had no idea her sister’s body was found just one week after she was last seen in New Mexico. It still doesn’t seem real.
“Even though it was probably twelve hours away from us, I would have never looked there,” Klontz said.
She said she is grateful to the detectives of Henderson Police Department who never gave up on identifying her sister and even visited her gravesite, which they paid for each year on the date of her death.
“I can’t express how wonderful that made me feel and how it was an answer to prayer,” Klontz said.
She said she believes someone has to know something about her sister’s killer and is hoping after all this time that someone will come forward.
“Those thoughts and those feelings, they don’t leave us. So if you remember anything, if you even think or might have seen something, contact somebody,” Klontz said.
She plans to come to Henderson in January to visit her sister’s grave for the first time and meet the dedicated team who never gave up on identifying Jane Arroyo Grande Doe.
