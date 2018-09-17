LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A 7-year-old girl returned home to recover after Metro police said she was shot in the back east of UNLV, at Tropicana Avenue near Spencer Street.
The gunman was identified as 23-year-old Curtis Truman, who was not located by police. According to police, the shooting happened after a "verbal altercation" in a parking lot.
Although the girl is ok, her mother, who asked not to be named, said she is terrified because the shooter is still on the loose.
“I can’t go to sleep anymore,” the girl's mother said. “Every time I close my eyes, I see the flashes from that gun. She asked me, ‘Why did he shoot me?’”
The bullet hit her daughter in the back, while her daughter was protecting her younger brother from the bullets.
Her mom said if she hadn’t acted in that way, he would be dead.
“It’s still hard talking about it,” she said. “She shielded her little brother. That was her first and main concern. If she wouldn’t have taken it (the bullet), he would have been shot in the head.”
According to the mother, the shooting was quick, ruthless and started after her fiancé tried reversing out of his parking spot near Spencer and Tropicana.
She said he started backing up when two people walked behind their car.
“He got scared and he asked the guy, ‘Hey man, didn’t you see the car backing up?’” she said. “The guy was like ‘No, but we got guns though,’ and he just whipped it out and started letting off. There was no argument, no words.”
The mother said her family wants justice.
“I want to see this guy spend the rest of his life in jail,” she said.
Her family organized a GoFundMe page for the girl's recovery, but most of all to celebrate her and get her mind off of the shooting.
“Every time I look at our car, I see gun flashes, I’m traumatized.” I checked in with the mother of the 7-year-old who was shot near UNLV. Police tell me the shooter is still on the loose more at 4 —-> @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/2wBpu37lSw— Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) September 17, 2018
