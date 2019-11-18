HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson family of four is without their home after the two-story house caught fire Monday night.
The fire happened near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive on the 700 block of Viola Circle around 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.
According to Henderson Fire spokesperson Kathleen Richards, the fire started while contractors were working on the roof of the house. The smoke detectors inside the house alerted the family and everyone was able to make it out safely, said Richards.
A police officer and another person were evaluated at the scene for injuries, but neither of them were taken to the hospital.
Two adults and two kids were displaced as a result of the fire.
The extent of damage was not known as of Monday night.
