LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of a 4-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash on Sept. 23 now is raising money to help pay for the girl to relocate closer to the medical care she needs.
The family of the girl, Layla, continues working through her recovery more than a month after the crash. Layla's aunt created a GoFundMe to help her family with the costs of moving, to better care for her.
"She is still in ICU which is now over a month, and will need to be transferred to a rehab center where they specialize in the care she needs. Her mom is the only family member allowed to be by her side and needs financial help to get her through this tragic incident," the GoFundMe page said.
Layla's mother, Deborah Reyes, said her car was a "total loss" after the crash, and that she also is raising money to replace it. She added that the money raised would go toward physical therapy for Layla, which is out of state.
Layla had just started kindergarten before the crash, the GoFundMe page said. She will have her fifth birthday in November.
Those who are interested in donating can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/asking-help-for-our-layla?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
