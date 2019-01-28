LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eusebio Mendez Mateo was riding his bike home from work on Friday when police said Jorge Morales-Cardenas slammed into him, while fleeing another crash he allegedly caused.
“Do you really want to be known for having so much tragedy happening in just one month, since the beginning of the year?” Mateo’s niece Isabel Mendez said. “I was completely in shock.”
Isabel said she and her family are still in shock. Most of them live in Los Angeles. She shared her uncle’s story through a video chat.
She said her uncle moved to Las Vegas to make a better living and to support his wife and son who still live in Mexico.
“He was one of our funny - very funny – uncles,” she said. “That's something we're all going to miss.”
Remembered for his sense of humor, Mateo’s family said he was also a hard worker.
“He was amazing,” Mendez said.
Mendez said Eusebio worked at the Palms buffet as a line cook.
“My uncle went out there to keep working, doing his thing, minding his business,” Mendez said. “He never got into any arguments, was a very friendly person.”
Friday afternoon, he was on his way home from work when police said Jorge Morales-Cardenas swerved into Mateo’s bike on Flamingo Road near Tuscany Casino Drive, carrying him on the car's hood before taking off.
“It still gets to me thinking about it because we sit down and we ask, ‘Why? Why did this happen?’” Mendez said.
Police believe Morales-Cardenas was trying to flee from another crash he caused minutes before. After hitting Mateo, he ran into the Silver Sevens casino nearby, changed his clothes twice and tried to get away. A good Samaritan tried to stop him.
Police later found the suspect and arrested him.
“Who is going to speak up for something to stop?” Mendez said. “Because I personally wouldn't want other people to suffer as well.”
This marked the 10th death on the valley's roads since the start of the year.
“He's not a number, he was our family,” she said. “Now we're stuck with this feeling and this emptiness within our family.”
Mendez shared her uncle already had plans to visit her and their family in LA next week. But now instead, she will travel to Las Vegas to face the man accused of killing him in court.
“I want him to sit in my position and feel this,” Mendez said. “This is what it feels like to have someone in your family and just gone in an instant because your choices were to do a hit and run, and keep going, take someone's life and keep going.”
Cardenas faces multiple charges including murder, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He also had a warrant for a separate case, allegedly driving without a license and illegal parking.
“Why would you do that? Why wouldn't you just stop and surrender yourself?” Mendez said.
Mendez said she plans to come to Las Vegas this weekend. She also wants to meet with local leaders to share her uncle’s story and ask what is being done to make our roads safer.
