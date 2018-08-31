NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A northwest valley man crashed his car into a pole in North Las Vegas and died early Friday morning, police said.
His family said someone threw a brick through his window, so he got in the car to chase the person down.
Neighbors said 39-year-old Lacota Bounds was fighting with a neighbor for almost a year. But they didn’t know exactly why. They could not confirm if it was that neighbor who vandalized Bounds’ house on Thursday.
“It is a neighborhood feud gone wrong,” neighbor Nicole Ross said.
On one side was Lacota Bounds, a father of three.
“He took care of the neighborhood,” neighbor Gerson Martinez said. “He was genuinely a good person, no bad bone in his body.”
Loved ones said someone vandalized Bounds’ house and car, smashing windows at least three times in the past week.
“I feel that this person was bullied,” Ross said. “It sent him spiraling to figure out who's doing this, enough is enough. And a life was lost.”
“He was really fearful for his wife and kids,” Bounds’ mother Geraldine Thomas said. “After last night and they threw the brick through his window, that was like the last straw for him.”
That’s when Thomas said she believes her son sped off to chase the vandal and take matters into his own hands.
“I wish he wouldn't have chased the guy,” she said. “I wish he would've just waited for the police.”
Police said Bounds lost control and crashed in North Las Vegas.
“There’s no words to describe that feeling when you're with someone the night before and they're not here anymore because they were trying to protect their family,” neighbor I.C. Jonez said.
Bounds’ white Camaro was wrapped around a pole. His wife had the remnants of his charred wallet.
The car was a new gift from his mom.
“He wanted it ever since he was little,” Thomas said. “He wanted it so bad so I gave it to him.”
Loved ones said the feud should have never gotten to this point.
“You’ll see the neighbors feuding back and forth screaming matches: 'Why did you do this to my home, to my car? Why are you bothering my family, just leave us alone,'” Ross said. “This is very traumatic what's happen in this community. I just don't feel safe here anymore.”
“It’s a pretty hard lesson, you know, it shouldn't have happened,” Martinez said. “No life should've been lost.”
Neighbors said they hope this is a wake-up call to put differences aside to help Bounds’ family.
“Whoever this neighbor is needs to just stand up and at least apologize for the issues they have been having, even if it's not this person, just be there for this family,” Jonez said.
Just hours before the crash, Bounds texted his mom, saying he had plans to move out of state.
Neighbors said they believe they know who was harassing Bounds.
His family has filed police reports. No one was arrested.
If you would like to help Bounds’ family, you can visit his GoFundMe page.
