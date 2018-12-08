LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There were several major crashes on valley roads after heavy rains Friday morning.
One of those took the life of a North Las Vegas father. Eduardo Valtierrez left behind his family, including his 5-year-old daughter.
Eduardo’s family said he had a sense of humor and always cracked jokes. He just turned 25 last month. And they had big plans, including moving into a new house by the new year.
“We want him to know that we love him and we’re not going to forget him,” Eduardo’s girlfriend Katrina Walton said. Walton is the mother of his 5-year-old, Kaylene.
This was not the way Eduardo’s family thought they would be preparing for the holidays.
“The only thing that I got was a hug and a kiss goodbye,” she said.
Early Friday morning, Katrina said she was barely awake. Eduardo overslept and had to rush out the door on his way to work.
“I always get a text from him every morning at 6 o’clock like, ‘Hey, I love you. I’m at work,’” she said.
But she said she never got that text. Instead one of Eduardo’s coworkers called her saying he didn’t show up. But they heard about an accident nearby on Durango Drive.
“In any mind, we’re not going to think it’s him,” Katrina said. “I kept calling him, calling him, calling him. No answer, no answer, no answer. Then finally one of the coworkers drove by and saw that it was his car.”
Early reports said Eduardo spun out of control, hitting another car. Investigators did not believe impairment was a factor.
“When it comes down to rain, he was very safe,” Katrina said. “He doesn’t even like driving in the rain at all.”
Eduardo’s 5-year-old daughter sat on her mother’s lap.
“She’s been asking where is he,” Katrina said.
She already wrote a letter to him – or Santa – asking for presents this year.
“Daddy was going to buy her a tablet that he promised her,” Katrina said.
She shared that the family was finally getting on their feet. They moved in with Eduardo’s mother and just saved enough money to get a home of their own.
“He was going to leave,” Eduardo’s mother, Juana Salgado said through a translator. “But she didn’t want him to leave forever.”
“It wasn’t his time to go, not for the future we had planned,” Katrina said. “Not for the upcoming holiday that we wanted.”
Now Katrina said she is doing all that she can to make sure their daughter still has a merry Christmas.
“I would’ve just wished that her father would’ve been here for Christmas,” she said. “He looks like his mom, he looks like his sister, he has jokes like his older brother. They’re the only piece I have left of him.”
Eduardo’s family said they were planning a food fundraiser at their home, 1412 E. Piper Ave., on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.
Donations to the family can also be made on their GoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.