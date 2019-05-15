NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Family members identified 48-year-old Michael Jamerson as the man who was killed in Tuesday’s homicide inside a home in North Las Vegas.
Just before 7 p.m. on May 14, Jamerson’s 12-year-old son called police and told them he was in the shower at their home near Lone Mountain and Losee roads when he heard a loud noise, possibly a gun shot.
“He was an amazing father,” the boy’s mother, Sarah said. She did not share her last name with FOX5.
“There is a 12-year-old boy who lost his father. He found his dad was shot and killed.”
The boy split his time equally with Jamerson and Sarah, she said.
According to police, it is unknown who the shooter was, or how they gained entry into the house. The boy is not a suspect at this time.
This was not the first time police responded to Jamerson's home.
In November 2016, police responded to Jamerson's home for a shooting.
Police confirmed to FOX5 that case also involved Jamerson as the victim. Officers never made an arrest in the case and said it was still open.
"It's alarming hearing that this happened again," Sarah said. Sarah said she could not think of anyone looking to hurt Jamerson. "He would never put any of his children in danger."
