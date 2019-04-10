NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five family members face multiple child abuse charges after a toddler shot himself in the family home in November 2018.
Liza Haut faces one charge of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm and two charges of child abuse or neglect. Richard, Joshua, Marvin and Rackell Haut all face three child abuse or neglect charges apiece.
Each charge refers to the three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, living in the home.
Liza and Richard are the parents of the three young children, according to an arrest report. Joshua is Richard's brother and Marvin and Rackell are Richard's parents.
North Las Vegas police responded to a residence on the 5000 block of Drifting Pebble Street, near East Washburn Avenue and Donna Street, on Nov. 10, 2018 to reports of a three-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.
NLVPD detective David Wells said in an arrest report that the child was able to access a gun from Liza's purse. Liza said the purse was on the kitchen counter and the gun was in a holster, but admitted her youngest child was a "monkey" because "he was good at climbing things," according to the report.
Liza said she kept the gun fully loaded with a round loaded into the chamber, but all the children had been taught about guns and were told not to touch them, according to the report.
Liza told police she kept the gun safety lock on, but that it would periodically become disengaged because the holster did not fully cover the gun and it was rustling around in her purse, according to the arrest report.
Liza and Richard's five-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the shooting while the four-year-old son was hunting with Richard, Marvin and Rackell.
Police located three firearms, two loaded, in Joshua's room; multiple firearms, two of which were loaded, on the floor of Marvin and Rackell's room; and five unsecured firearms in the upstairs hallway.
In total, police recovered 17 unsecured firearms, seven of which were loaded, inside the home. Wells said 15 of the guns were located where a child could reach with minimal effort.
All five posted bail on April 9. A hearing for the case was set for April 18 at 8:30 a.m.
