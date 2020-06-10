UPDATE (June 10) -- Las Vegas police tweeted on Wednesday an update on Officer Shay Mikalonis' condition as he recovers from a shooting.

In the statement, his family said Mikalonis is on a ventilator and "will be for the foreseeable future or perhaps the rest of his life."

Mikalonis was awake and appeared to recognize his family, the statement said. "UMC is working hard to get his vitals back under control."

FULL STATEMENT:

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA) told FOX5 that LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was awake following surgery.

Steve Grammas, president of LVPPA, told FOX5 Monday that Officer Mikalonis was awake following surgery on his jaw. Grammas said the surgery went well.

According to Grammas, Officer Mikalonis remains in critical condition.

LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was injured in a shooting during protests near the Circus Circus on Monday, June 1.

In a statement last week issued through the Injured Police Officer's Fund, Mikalonis' family said it is "thankful" for all the calls, texts and words of encouragement they have received. The family went on to say that Officer Mikalonis was injured while working the "job he loved."

"We are thankful for all the calls, texts, and words of encouragement from our friends and the Las Vegas community as our son and brother, Shay fights to survive his critical injuries sustained on June 1, 2020 while working the job he loved," the family said in the statement.