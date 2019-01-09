NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday night said detectives were investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
According to a tweet, officers responded to the area of West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, near Craig Road and Simmons Street.
Officers on scene said the shooting happened about 5 p.m. and the teen died at a nearby hospital.
Family at the scene identified the boy as Aneas King. They say he was a sophomore at Cheyenne High School. Family members told FOX5 King was stepping out of his home when the shooting happened, but they had no other details.
"I’m just so upset right now. I said to myself I don’t know why God didn’t take me. That boy is younger than I am. I’ve seen more than he’s seen. And he’s a nice boy he never did anyone wrong," Denise Lowe, King's grandmother, told FOX5.
"He’s never been in a fight he would run from a fight to get here and get shot at the corner of my house."
Police said it was unclear what led up to the shooting and at least one suspect is on the run.
Police said they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence.
North Las Vegas Police spokesman Officer Aaron Patty encouraged parents to have a conversation with their children about respecting firearms.
This was the North Las Vegas Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2019.
