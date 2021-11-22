LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A red balloon vigil will be held Friday, Nov. 26 to honor and remember Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee.
The vigil will be held at the Lee's located at the corner of Azure Drive and Tenaya Way at 9:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, tell their favorite stories about Lee and write on one of the more than 500 red balloons that will be released at 10:25 a.m.
The 53-year-old was killed in a crash on Nov. 19. According to state police, the crash happened at 10:25 a.m. on U.S. 93 at mile marker 24 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. Police said Lee was not wearing a seat belt. No impairment is suspected in the crash, according to NHP.
Lee's family asks that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to New Vista, a nonprofit that provides behavioral health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disability services.
Donations can be made in remembrance of Lee at newvistanv.org.
