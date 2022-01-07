HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 66-year-old Hawaii woman who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve at a Las Vegas shopping mall is being remembered for her generosity and kindness.
Clarice Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, died after a botched robbery at the Fashion Show Mall. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and remain behind bars.
They are also believed to be the suspects in a second fatal shooting on the same day.
“My heart hurts so much. My life will never be the same,” said Cheryl Harimoto, Yamaguchi’s daughter, in a written statement to Hawaii News Now.
The statement continued:
She was not only my mom but also my best friend. I miss her so much. We all do. She was loved by so many people.
Thank you so much for the love and support from everyone at home and in Las Vegas. It has been really hard. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelmingly amazing.
We appreciate everybody’s prayers, we feel the love.
My mom would not like any of this attention. But if it was different, she would be the first one to help. I want to fight for her. I will do whatever I can to fight for her.
In a post on Facebook, family friends also remembered Yamaguchi as “the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone who knew her.”
“She was always so kind, sweet and generous,” they added.
Las Vegas police said the shooting at the mall’s parking garage happened about 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Witnesses said a man got out of a car, approached Yamaguchi and tried to rob her. She was with her husband and they were just exiting their vehicle when they were approached by the suspect.
The family plans to send letters to the judge in the case asking that the suspects not be given bail.
Those who would like to assist are being asked to send their letters to the judge by email to justiceforclarice@gmail.com by Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
