LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first fatal crash of the Labor Day weekend involved an 8-year-old boy. Police are now stepping up DUI checkpoints across the valley through the holiday weekend.
“Our first fatal of the holiday weekend and, quite frankly, this one is an embarrassment to the community,” LVMPD Captain Nick Farese said.
Levi Echenique, 8, was killed after a suspected impaired driver blew through a red light and slammed into his family’s car.
“They had just dropped off Joey at school,” close family friend Savanna Sparks said. “They were taking Levi to his school, and it was the very first year they had been separated from schools. They were just crossing the intersection and that's how fast life can go.”
Sparks was speechless as she watched dashcam video capturing the entire crash.
“It’s just heartbreaking to know that he's not coming home,” she said. “He was just all around smiles, all the time. And he was such a mommy's boy, loved his mom, loved being around his mom.”
Sparks has been in touch with the family.
“I don't even have the words for it because they are not doing well,” she said.
She wanted to do more to help, so she created a fundraiser online.
“$20,000 doesn't bring Levi back, but it will bring that stress level down,” she said.
But more importantly, Sparks has a message for anyone else who gets behind the wheel this weekend.
“Even if it’s one beer, one drink, whatever, don’t do it. Drunk or not, all these Vegas drivers need to slow down, just slow down!” she said.
Metro police echoed her plea and frustration.
“Whether you're late to work, whether you're distracted, you're speeding just because, speed kills,” Capt. Farese said. “And today is a testimony to that as a family now has to bury a child.”
“Just thinking about it brings me to tears because why get in a car?” Sparks said. “It's Labor Day weekend. This obviously isn't going to be the only person drunk driving. Rethink it. We have Uber, we have Lyft, we have all these things that give people the opportunity to not get into a vehicle while drinking.”
The suspect in the deadly crash is 25-year-old Aylin Alvarez-Perez.
She faces multiple charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving.
“I just pray she gets consequences for her actions,” Sparks said. “You can’t just ruin someone’s life like that.”
Four other people, including Levi’s parents were taken to the hospital.
If you’d like to help the Echenique family, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/fortheloveoflevi or https://www.facebook.com/donate/284734029007196/
