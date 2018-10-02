LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The day of a car crash is a blur for Briejet and Jose Echenique, but one part that is crystal clear.
"My son, the very last thing he asked was, 'Dad, how do we get to heaven?' Jose Echenique said.
Those are the last words 8-year-old Levi spoke before their car was hit by Aylin Alderette, 25, in August at East Harmon and South Eastern avenues. Levi died at the scene.
Police said Alderette was intoxicated and driving more than 100 mph. The Echeniques were on their way to drop Levi off at school.
"It's not the behavior you'd expect from marijuana, but human beings, I have no idea what was going on in her life," Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said.
Alderette's lawyer said she was not high at the time of the crash and said for frequent marijuana users the tests done to determine DUI are inaccurate.
"She did not smoke or consume that morning," Warren Geller said. "I will concede she is a chronic user, but she had not used 12 hours prior."
A month and a day after the crash, Alderette pleaded guilty to second degree murder. The Echeniques were in court to see, as well as District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
The Echeniques said they aren't ready to forgive her, but said they do want to thank Alderette for not dragging this out to trial.
"Seeing her, I felt anger, sadness, just made me relive everything," Jose said. "A part of me wanted her to know Levi was not forgotten and he will never be forgotten."
As part of the deal, Alderette will serve at least 10 years in prison before she's eligible for parole. Her attorney hopes the judge will be lenient during sentencing.
"This is not someone who was out partying as we often see," Geller said. "She had a panic attack and was late for work and she made a foolish decision to drive way too fast."
Levi's parents are both still recovering mentally and physically from the crash and losing their son. They said the one thing that's helped them is that lost conversation they had with Levi, when he asked about heaven.
"He asked about our old dog Dax," Briejet said. "I couldn't believe he remembered Dax. He said, 'I can't wait to see Dax.'"
The last question Levi asked has also stuck with them.
"I never got a chance to answer him," Jose said. But then he added, maybe he didn't need to. "I think he knew where he was going, I think he knew the path."
"I wonder if God or angels were preparing him," Briejet said.
Alderette will be sentenced in November.
