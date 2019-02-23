LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family disturbance call in the east Las Vegas Valley was treated as a barricade situation by police on Saturday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to Las Vegas police Lt. Richard Meyers, officers were called to the 2800 block of Emerson Avenue, near East Desert Inn Road and South Eastern Avenue, just before 9 a.m.
Metro Police dispatch had received a call about a family disturbance and when officers arrived, they learned a person "related to the call" was possibly armed, Meyers said.
"That subject has refused to cooperate with officers and exit a residence," according to Meyers. Police have treated the incident as a barricade.
Meyers advised valley residents to avoid the area, as major nearby streets are expected to be shut down.
"The goal of the LVMPD is to bring the incident to a safe conclusion for all the parties involved," he added. By about 1 p.m., the barricade had ended peacefully.
Officers were expected to continue their investigation in the area until after 2 p.m.
